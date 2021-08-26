UPMC is offering community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Wellsboro with appointments available every other Wednesday starting Wednesday, Sept. 1. The clinics will be offered in the boardroom at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The clinics are administering the Pfizer vaccine.
To register, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-876-2822 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. The clinics offer first doses as well as third doses for immunocompromised individuals deemed eligible as directed by the FDA and CDC guidelines.
While waiting for a vaccine and after receiving the vaccine, continue to wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently, as these measures prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.