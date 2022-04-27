UPMC Wellsboro is conducting campus improvements to expand patient, visitor and staff parking. The construction will take approximately four weeks to complete and upon completion will improve the experience of patients.
To reduce disruption and patient access, a temporary parking area is available across from the hospital at 37 Grant Street for patients and support persons. Additionally, the Emergency Department and lot “I” are also designated only for patients and support persons during construction.
Employees, contractors, and vendors are asked to please use the designated parking lot next to St. Peter’s Catholic Church and lots “A,” “C,” “D” and “E.” Everyone is discouraged from utilizing the Morgan Terrace Alley and any non-designated on-street parking.
UPMC apologizes for any inconvenience related to this project.