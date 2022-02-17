UPMC welcomes Chin-Chin Yeh, MD, to the Heart and Vascular Institute team in Williamsport.
Dr. Yeh received her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y. She completed her residency in general surgery with Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I. and fellowship training in vascular surgery with Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y. With over 15 years of clinical and instructional experience, Dr. Yeh most recently served as an attending surgeon and assistant professor at Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Medical College.
“We are extremely excited to welcome an additional vascular surgeon to our region,” said Luke Klingler, director of operations, Heart & Vascular Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Working in collaboration with Dr. Karla Anderson, Dr. Yeh helps expand local access to lifesaving care and enforce the commitment by UPMC to support world-class care here in north central Pa.”
For more information, go to UPMC.com/HeartNCPA.