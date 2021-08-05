The Laurel Health Centers will be providing free blood pressure screenings and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Tioga County Fair.
Everyone 18 and up is eligible. No appointment needed. Laurel Health will schedule participants’ second dose at the LHC location of their choice. The LHC healthcare experts will answer any questions.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, now successfully given to millions of people around the world. To truly end the pandemic and avoid another wave, the way to stop the rapid spread and mutation of COVID-19 is by achieving group immunity.
Vaccination is the best and safest way to do that, as it teaches your body how to fight off the virus without the serious risks associated with contracting COVID-19. Stop by the Laurel Health booth for more information.