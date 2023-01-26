Elsie Kelly came to Wellsboro Shared Home over a year ago where she has excelled, becoming the head medical technician managing the medicine cart and the medicine pass operational service for residents. People who have had many birthdays do not want to think about their medications and whether or not they have taken them.
“Some memories wane over time and that can be a dangerous recipe when it comes to prescribed or even over-the-counter medications. We have to have a doctor’s order for Tylenol or a cough drop, and that is the way we have strict controls over meds that must be administered and taken as prescribed,” Kelly said.
“I wanted to become a nurse since I was little. Helping people, especially older individuals, fills me up. I love to make them laugh, and I am vertically challenged and young, so they almost think of me like their child.”
Wanting to help people and getting to know their background by engaging with elderly individuals is a special talent, and Kelly can turn a blue day into a happy one.
“I came to WSH because my mother is the chef here, and everyone said I’d do an extremely thorough job. I can be myself and give myself, my heart,” she said.
“Our residents receive personal care, but we are not assisted living. These folks have chosen to age in place, individually, within our wonderful Victorian house.
“The scariest moment was when I first started here and I was working 2-10 p.m. with 16 residents, and the power went out. Thankfully, the generator kicked on immediately, and we ignored the full moon,” Kelly said with a laugh. “The happiest moment is getting to come in every morning and talk to my people. I keep them youthful and happy. It puts things into perspective when you are schooled by a 98 year old, sharp as a tack. We should all feel so lucky.”