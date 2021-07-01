The Homeless Initiative hosted a 5K race and bike ride on Saturday, June 26 at Darling Run on the Pine Creek Rail Trail in order to raise money to benefit the homeless shelters in Tioga County.
The course at Darling Run is an out-and-back trail on a flat, hard-packed gravel surface.
5K participants traveled 1.5 miles and turned around and went back on the same path.
Bikers traveled 3.5 miles and made the turnaround.
During the race, nearly every competitor took part in the 5K with Williamson student and standout cross country and track and field athlete Owen Cummings winning the overall race with a time of 18:46.
Winning for the females was Galeton’s Kathey Brown who finished with a time of 44:10.
There was only one bike rider in attendance, with Linda Long from Beaver Dam, N.Y. finishing the race during the day.
The winners from each age group are listed below:
Nate Welch; 1st; 13-17
Matt Kriner; 1st; 28-29
Matt DeCamp; 1st; 50-59
Daniel Brown; 2nd; 50-59
Tammy Stage; 1st; 60-69
Robert Kern; 1st; 70+
Ronald Butler; 2nd; 70+