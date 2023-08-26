WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets opened the 2023 football season at home on Friday, Aug. 25, but were unable to keep pace with the Montoursville Warriors as they dropped the contest 49-0.
Montoursville set the tone early, marching down the field on their opening drive on an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Christian Banks one-yard touchdown plunge, and would control the ball and the clock for the majority of the evening.
Wellsboro’s offense struggled to find continuity throughout the evening and would go three-and-out on their first drive, with the Warriors taking full advantage.
“We have eight freshmen and sophomores on the field with three or four of them being freshmen,” Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand said. “They’re getting their first chance to be out there, against a 3A school. It’s to be expected, and they’re going to get better as we go throughout the season.”
The Warriors would put together another scoring drive on their ensuing possession, and Banks would reach the end zone again on an 11-yard run to push them out to a 14-0 lead.
Banks reached paydirt one more time in the first half on another touchdown run just past the midway point of the second quarter, and Montoursville would be in control with time remaining in the second quarter.
With time expiring in the first half, Montoursville would once again march down the field and show off their two-minute offense as they were able to take the ball down the field and score on Bryce Eberhart's touchdown pass to James Mussina in the back-; left corner of the endzone with just seven seconds left on the clock to extend their lead to 28-0 going into the break.
With the Montoursville offense rolling, Wellsboro struggled to put things together and only recorded one first down in the first half while being plagued by penalties that put them in less-than-advantageous positions throughout the night.
With the Wellsboro offense struggling, they would make some adjustments in the second half, but communication errors and missteps would cost them the chance to put points on the board.
“We were able to open it up a bit in the second half,” Hildebrand said. “We had to, we were down, so we had to come out and throw it. I thought our guys did well with that. We’re running a lot of different things this year. So it’s still going to be a learning curve, and finding out what works and what personnel we need to put where. We didn’t score, and we need that to win football games, but they came out of halftime, and they looked like a different team.”
The third quarter saw Montoursville score three touchdowns bringing the game to its final score of 49-0, with the Warriors scoring on a five-yard touchdown by Eberhart to Keyte, a 40-yard interception return from Eberhart, and a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by Michael Reeder.
The Wellsboro offense would start to find some rhythm in the second half, and despite some miscues, found some positives to build on moving forward.
After recording just one first down in the first half, they would move the ball much more effectively in the second with six first downs, but turnovers and penalties stalled out many Hornet drives and halted their momentum at every turn.
With such a young roster featuring just one senior and a large number of underclassmen, the Wellsboro coaching staff believes that if they can clean some things up, they will improve drastically as the season continues.
They were penalized eight times for 53 yards, all seeming to come at the least opportune moments.
Wellsboro was outgained 258-93 on the night, and struggled to find running lanes during the contest, but hope that, with some players coming back from injury, they can improve their push up front in the upcoming weeks.
“Hopefully, we are going to get some guys back next week with some guys up front on the offensive line,” Hildebrand said. “We are looking forward to that.”
The Hornet's offense was led by Will Gastrock, who netted 61 yards through the air (6-15) with one interception, and 10 yards rushing.
The Wellsboro running backs were led by Ryder Bowen, who gained 27 yards on eight carries while catching three balls for 16 yards.
Hayes Campbell made some big catches throughout the move of the chains when the offense needed a spark, and the lone senior on the roster was able to corral three catches for 45 yards and took his two carries for 11 yards.
Bowen led the defensive charge from the linebacker spot with nine tackles, while Gastrock added six tackles, and Campbell and Jacob Dean each recorded five tackles on the night.
Montoursville's offense was headed by Banks, who turned in a strong day on the ground, rushing for 95 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries, while quarterback Eberhart was efficient through the air, finishing 9-13 with 115 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors.
The schedule doesn’t ease up for the Wellsboro Hornets next week, and they will take on District 4 Class A powerhouse Muncy on the road on Sept. 1. The team will need to continue to grow as they face a daunting schedule in 2023.
“Some of the penalties, the offsides and things like that, we just can’t afford to do that, and they are controllable,” Hildebrand said of adjustments going into next week. “We put our team in some bad positions, with some of the offsides and things like that. When we have them stopped and when we’re 25 guys deep here, we can’t do that.”