The Wellsboro Hornets soccer team’s (9-6-2) season came to a close on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Loyalsock as they were unable to handle the high-octane offensive attack of the Milton Black Panthers (16-2-1) and fell by a score of 5-1 in the first round of the District 4 Class AA Playoffs.
“I was glad we had a week to prepare for them. Although the rain did affect some of our training sessions, we had a week to practice a tactic unique to our normal style of play,” Wellsboro Head Coach Todd Fitch said. “Following our scrimmage with Williamsport, we felt the boys were becoming increasingly more comfortable executing our plan for the match. We obviously fell short in keeping it close and ultimately getting the result, but we were very pleased with the boys' willingness and effort to try something new.”
Milton got off to a furious start to the contest, and even with rain and wind sweeping the field, they were able to get things going early as they scored the first goal of the afternoon at the 18:36 mark of the first half where Joel Langdon would give his team a 1-0 lead.
Just five minutes later, Milton would strike again as Conner Smith would find the back of the net for Milton to give them a 2-0 edge with plenty of time left on the clock for Wellsboro to mount a comeback.
Wellsboro would show some life in the final stretch of the first half, with Wellsboro’s leading goal-scorer Jack Poirier able to squeak a shot past the Milton goalie with just 2:38 left in the half to cut the lead to 2-1 and still competing with one of the top teams in all of District 4.
But in the second half, the offensive explosion would begin for the Black Panthers.
They would notch a goal within the first three minutes of the half that would set the tone and would pour in two more in the final 15 minutes to bury the Wellsboro team in a 5-1 deficit and end the Hornets season in the first round of the playoffs.
The Milton offense dominated much of the contest, getting off 14 shots at goalkeeper Aiden Gehman who did everything in his power to keep Wellsboro alive in the first half.
He made nine saves and was able to keep an extremely talented offensive team in Milton at bay for a majority of the first half.
The junior goalie will be a player to watch next season, as he made huge plays for Wellsboro throughout the season and racked up 97 total saves while only allowing 1.8 goals per contest this season.
Poirier finished the game with the only goal for Wellsboro, bringing his season totals to 24 goals and 17 assists on 59 shots, and has now racked up 52 goals on 124 shots and 31 assists for his career as a Hornet.
Wellsboro returns all but six players but will need to revamp their defense as they lose two key defenders in Brody Morral, Gavin Gardner who were extremely important to Wellsboro’s success this season.
“It will certainly be our effort to fill the void left by the graduating seniors and be competitive next season,” Fitch said. “With our returning Varsity and Junior Varsity players, and incoming freshmen, we are looking forward to the 2022 season.”
They also lose midfielder Owen Richardson who had five goals and four assists, forward Ethan Bartlett that accounted for three goals and four assists, Dustin Benedict that accounted for one goal and seven assists and midfielder Matt Richards who racked up 10 goals and five assists this season and lose some key pieces that have had great chemistry over their careers.
“It became evident from early on that a very cohesive group of players made up this team,” Fitch said. “They battled and supported each other in a very special way all season. There is no doubt that their chemistry contributed to the highs we experienced and held us together during the lows.”
Wellsboro, despite a down year in terms of success in the program’s past, was still able to battle through adversity throughout the season and will be a building block as Wellsboro looks to do what they have done over the past, which is competing for District and League titles.
“This program has experienced league, district, and state success. Any time we fall short of those marks, it is probably fair to say that things didn’t end the way we wanted them to,” Fitch said. “With that said, this year’s team had many of the boys recognized for their individual achievements, they made a strong run at the league title, and we received the NTL Officials Sportsmanship Award. I think it would be a mistake to discredit what this year’s team has accomplished.“