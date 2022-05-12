WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team opened up their 2022 District 4 Playoff run at home on Tuesday, May 10, and were able to come away with a 3-2 victory over the Galeton Tigers to advance to the District 4 Semifinals in the team tournament.

In a tight contest, Wellsboro was able to hold the edge in doubles play that helped to propel them into the next round of the playoffs with Wellsboro taking both matches.

In the first double matchup, the team of Drew Manning and Hayne Webster picked up a decisive win as the duo defeated Galeton’s Elijah Kiselyk and Matthew Smith in two sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

In the second doubles match, Galeton was unable to field a team and Aiden Gehman and Connor Pierce would gain the victory by forfeit to give the Hornets the sweep in doubles and a big advantage.

In singles play, Galeton would get the edge, winning two of three matches, but it wasn’t enough to advance further into the playoffs.

In the top spot, Reilly Streich would come away with a victory in a battle with Wellsboro’s Joseph Doty as he won set one by a score of 7-6 (7-3) and 6-3 in set two to grab the win.

Galeton’s Micah Batson would also come away with a victory in singles play and took down Liam Manning in two sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.

In what would be the deciding match of the evening, Wellsboro’s Owen Richardson would go three sets in a back-and-forth battle with Braiden Cimino, and after winning set one by a score of 7-5 would drop set two by a score of 3-6 to even things up.

With the season in the balance, Richardson would dominate the final set of play and come away with a 6-1 victory and keep Wellsboro’s hopes for a District title alive with the win.

The now 11-5 Hornets will have a tall task in their District 4 Semifinal matchup on Thursday, May 12 as they travel to Williamsport High School to take on the second-seeded Montoursville team at 4 p.m.