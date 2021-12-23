WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-1) continue to impress behind a young roster as they reeled off three-straight wins over the week as they topped CV (0-4) on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 15, NP-Liberty (0-4) at home on Friday, Dec. 17 and Canton (3-3) at home on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to push their record to 4-1 on the year.

In their first contest of the week, Wellsboro completely dominated the CV team as they used a quick start to get out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter.

The CV girls would win the second frame by a score of 12-10 but still found themselves down 27-16 at the half.

Wellsboro would take control in the second half of play on their way to a 31-19 advantage and a final score of 58-35 for their second win of the year.

Senior Emma Coolidge led the charge for the Lady Hornets as she netted a game-high 17 points with seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds in an impressive outing on both ends of the floor for one of the few senior leaders on the Wellsboro team.

Also with double-digit scoring for the Wellsboro girls was Chloe Brandenburg who netted 11 points and the freshman has been stellar so far this season for the Lady Hornets as she added one rebound and four steals in the effort.

Also with 10 points was freshman Paige Logsdon, who led her team in rebounds with six while also recording an incredible five blocks and 10 steals on the night (both game-highs).

Emma Brandenburg added eight points, three assists, five steals, three blocks and five rebounds in an impressively well-rounded game where her fingerprints could be found on almost every facet of the game.

Molly Ingerick, Maddy Mascho and Ella Posada each added four points as well in the win.

CV was led by Ella Churchill who notched a team-high 10 points with a team-high six rebounds while Ashley Woodring and Lily Vargeson each chipped in six points while senior Paisley Nudd added five.

In Wellsboro’s next contest, they once again leaned on their defense to topple the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Friday, Dec. 17 by a score of 49-29.

After an extremely competitive and close first quarter where Liberty would gain a 12-11 lead in the waning seconds on an Elizabeth Ritchie putback, the Wellsboro defense would begin to settle in.

The Lady Hornets would hold Liberty to just two points in the ensuing frame.

Wellsboro would go on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter as they feasted on the offensive boards and in the paint as they took a 23-14 lead into the half.

They would continue to stifle Liberty in the second half as they held them under 10 points in both of the final two quarters as they picked up the 49-29 win.

Coolidge once again put on a show and scored a game-high 20 points with two three-pointers, five rebounds, eight steals and four assists in another outstanding performance.

Logsdon was also big in the win as she had her way in the paint for most of the night. She recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with her two steals and one block on the night.

The freshman has carved out a significant role so far this season and is a big part of Wellboro’s early-season success.

Mascho added six points, two assists, three steals and three rebounds while Emma Brandenburg added five points, two assists and seven rebounds.

Chloe Brandenburg scored three points with one assist and two steals and Emily Morris scored two points for the Lady Hornets.

The Liberty girls were paced by Ritchie, who scored a team-high 11 points while Jaclyn Nelson and Emily Kreger scored five points and Darby Stetter and Tierney Patterson each added four points for the Lady Mounties.

In the final contest of their three-game win streak, Wellsboro hosted the Canton Lady Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 where they picked up the win by a score of 43-38.

During the victory, the Wellsboro girls received balanced contributions from nearly everyone on the floor, which has been their calling card so far in the 2021-2022 season.

Both Chloe and Emma Brandenburg scored eight points and Coolidge added seven in the win.

Wellsboro will now face Hughesville (2-2) on their home floor on Thursday, Dec. 22 as they look to extend their win streak against a nonleague opponent.