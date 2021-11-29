The Mansfield University women's basketball team traveled to NCAA Division I Binghamton University for an early-season exhibition game on Tuesday night, Nov. 23.
The Bearcats proved to be too much, running away with a 104-45 victory. The contest did not count as an official game for the Mountaineers, but served as an early season test for the young Mountaineers as they head into Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action.
For the Mounties (1-2 overall) freshman Kristen Fulford scored a team-high eight points, while pulling in three rebounds, plucking two steals and going 4-of-5 at the free-throw line. Junior Alivia Paeglow and Kayla Cincilia each scored seven points off the bench, while Cincilia finished 7-of-10 from the charity stripe and hauled in a team-high four rebounds. Seniors Paige Whitfield and Kira Merritt each knocked down a 3-pointer on their way to five points.
Birna Benonysdottir (27 points) and Clare Traeger (20 points) led the way for the Bearcats, who shot 58 percent (35-of-60) from the floor and 62 percent (13-of-21) from 3-point land.
The Mounties return to regular season action on Monday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. for their final non-conference game as they travel to Frostburg State University.