The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers soccer team dropped their first game of the 2023 season to non-league opponent Addison by a final score of 2-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
After keeping the game knotted at zero apeice in the first half, Addison notched two goals, both by Lillian Atwood, to give them the win over Mansfield.
The first goal came on a deflection by a Mansfield player that found it’s way into the goal, while the second was an unassisted goal.
Mansfield was able to push the ball into their attacking third, but couldn’t generate quality shots on goal during the game,
Addison outshot the Lady Tigers 13-0 on goal and 4-2 on corners.
Tierney Patterson weathered the storm in goal and recorded 11 stops in the contest.
Mansfield took on Northeast Bradford at home on Wednesday, Aug. 30 as attempted to grab their first win of the year.