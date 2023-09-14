The Galeton volleyball team dropped their last regular season contest to Austin on Friday, Sept. 8, while also competing and taking third in the Williamson Volleyball Tournament over the weekend.
Austin picked up the sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-20, and 25-21 and the Galeton girls were paced by a strong overall performance by Ava Succowich, who had three kills, one block, nine digs and six aces.
Eva Cole added six kills and nine digs, Macey Crowelll recorded six assists and two aces, Lynlee Basile added three kills, six assists, 11 digs and one ace, Addy Reigle notched one kills five digs and one ace, while kenna Barnes added one ace and 10 digs.
Galeton is back on the floor on Thursday, Sept 14, when they host Smethport with a 7 p.m. start.