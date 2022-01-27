TIOGA – The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (5-10) were able to snap their five-game losing streak and picked up their first win in 20 days as they handed the Williamson Lady Warriors (3-9) their fifth-straight loss in a 47-32 victory here on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

During the contest, Mansfield would get out to a hot start, and after neither team was able to get the lid off the bucket for the first two minutes of play the Lady Tigers would start to get things going.

McKenna Lightner would end the scoring drought for both teams at the five-minute mark and sparked what would be an 8-0 run that was capped off by an impressive finish from Addison Farrer that forced Williamson to take a timeout with 2:50 left in the frame.

Down big, the Lady Warriors would mount their rally.

Gracie Stephens would notch the first bucket of the Lady Warriors run and Lena Lewis would cap things off with less than 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 10-foot jump shot that rapidly closed the gap from 8-0 to 8-5 heading into the second.

They would continue to rally in the second, with Stephens finding nothing but net on a three-pointer on the Lady Warriors opening possession, but Mansfield would quickly bounce back.

Shaniyah Sparrow would hit a jump shot from about 18-feet out and Payton Chapel would catch fire in the second as she sparked a 13-4 run where she scored an incredible eight points including a three-pointer that gave the Lady Tigers a commanding 21-12 lead at the half.

The Lady Tigers would start to make their push in the third quarter as they extended their advantage on the back of impressive quarters from Chapel and Lightner who would combine for 11 of their teams’ 15 points while knocking down 5-7 shots from the free-throw line.

The Lady Warriors would still show some fight in the quarter as well, with Olivia Meisner making some tough shots and Taylor Rae Jones getting things going after a quiet first half as they combined for eight of their teams’ 10 points in the quarter, but it wasn’t enough to cut into the lead as Mansfield would push the score to 36-22 heading into the fourth.

The Lady Warriors would outscore the Lady Tigers 10-9 in the final frame, but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Lightner would cap off an impressive night with five fourth-quarter points and the win as they closed things out with a final count of 47-32.

In the win, Mansfield showcased an impressive amount of balance with seven players getting in on the scoring on the night.

Lightner was extremely impressive in the win, as she netted 14 points and was a big part of creating separation in the second half where she scored 13 of those points while playing stout in the paint and grabbing rebound after rebound.

Chapel turned in her normally solid night as she scored a game-high 15 points on the night and was lights-out from the free-throw line as she knocked down 5-7 shots from the charity stripe and was able to draw some big fouls on three-point shots.

Sparrow added five points, Addison Farrer scored six points, Ella Farrer notched four points, Jolyn Farrell added two points and Ella Swingle scored one point in the win for Mansfield.

Williamson didn’t have any players score in double-digits in the loss, but their five starters all scored and showed some flashes from their young core throughout the night.

Jones and Olivia Meisner were able to pace their team with nine points each while Lewis added six points, Stephens scored five including a three-pointer and Emma Meisner also scored three points with a three-pointer.

The now 5-10 Lady Tigers have a big matchup against sister-school and rival North Penn-Liberty (3-9) on Saturday, Jan. 29 on their home floor with a chance to pick up their second consecutive win.

Williamson will have a big road game on Friday, Jan. 28 as they head to Wellsboro to take on the Lady Hornets (6-7) in their first matchup against each other of the 2021-2022 season.