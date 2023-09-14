TIOGA — The Williamson Lady Warriors picked up their second straight victory of the year and used five first-half goals to down the Wellsboro Lady Hornets 5-1 on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Lady Warriors are coming off a 3-2 win against Meadowbrook Christian earlier this week and improved to 2-1.
Williamson opened up the game with a series of clean touches, and it didn’t take long for them to back of the net.
Ruby Sherman opened the scoring up for the Williamson girls, and Kyra Daly found Ruby Sherman in the middle of the field from about 20 yards for the first score at the 31:44 mark.
Just three minutes later, Mauve Ficks scored in traffic at the net, and was soon followed by a goal from Jade Colwell who was able to connect on a penalty kick around the 24-minute mark.
With Williamson up 3-0, the Wellsboro offense started to put together some pushes, but were unable to get themselves on the board.
Anna Lee would notch a late first-half goal as well as Keanna Mann, who scored on a slow roller with just under 11 minutes left in the half to go up 5-0.
In the second half, the Wellsboro team was able to connect on a goal, and Sarah Seeling scored the only goal late in the game for the Lady Hornets to bring the game to its final count of 5-1.
Williamson recorded 17 shots on goal in their five-goal outing, while Wellsboro had just one.
Wellsboro keepers Taydn Dunlap and Annie Gehman split the time in goals and were able to turn in a solid game between the posts despite being under constant pressure from the Williamson attack, recording 10 saves combined.
Both teams are back on the field on Wednesday, with Williamson taking on Towanda at home at 4 p.m. while Wellsboro takes on NP-Mansfield at home at 5:30 p.m. for their Senior Night.