The Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team saw a familiar face in their Tuesday, Sept. 12 matchup with the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers, as they fell in four sets after dropping their Williamson Volleyball Tournament Championship contest to NEB this past Saturday.
The Williamson team took home second place at their home tournament, as they fell to NEB in the finals.
The Williamson team suffered a similar fate on Tuesday, and after dropping the first set by a score of 25-22 to the Lady Panthers, they were able to rally back and even things up at one apiece with a 26-24 win.
The Northeast team took care of business in the final two sets, winning 25-20 and 25-22 to hand the Lady Warriors their second-straight regular season loss.
Despite the loss, Williamson had some standout performers, with Raegan VanGorden putting together an incredible 38 assists in the effort to go with her seven digs.
Taylor Rae Jones was able to lead the way in attacking and racked up a team-high 17 kills while also adding a team-high 18 digs.
Joelie Stephens racked up 32 digs, Jocilyn Strange notched two blocks and five kills, Bailee Smith added two aces, 14 digs, and three kills and Milkenna Buchannon added five digs and one kill.l
Anna Brown recorded seven digs, Abby Gehman had seven kills and four digs, Aubrey Wells had one kill, Olivia Gee also had one kill, one ace, and one dig, while Bailey Snyder ended with one ace and five digs.
The Williamson Lady Warriors will look to bounce back on Friday, Sept. 15, when they travel to take on the Galeton Lady Tigers at 7 p.m.