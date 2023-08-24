TIOGA —The Williamson Lady Warriors scored early and often in their preseason scrimmage here on Tuesday, Aug. 22, as they get ready to begin their 2023 season with a wealth of depth and talent.
Williamson showcased two units who scored 12 goals throughout the afternoon contest with Montgomery and have their eyes set on competing with some of the top teams in the NTL during the upcoming year.
Though Williamson performed well in their scrimmage against Montgomery, they know that they will need to remain even-keel heading into the season with a strong group of teams to compete against if they want to reach their goal of winning an NTL title.
“We scrimmaged Montgomery last year, and we beat them like five or six to nothing,” Head Coach Jason Hungerford said. “We got a bit overconfident, and then we played Athens right after…We just have to try and not get too overconfident.”
Williamson returns a contingent of high-caliber players who have a lot of experience on the field, but the coaching staff believes this season, the Lady Warriors have seen a massive improvement leading into the season.
“Our 50/50 balls, we are doing a lot better this year,” Hungerford said. “Our communication is a lot better, and our bench is much better… The main thing is getting everyone on the same page.”
With the season right around the corner, the Lady Warriors have high expectations but know there is still work to be done if they want to compete with the best teams.
Coach Hungerford pointed to getting better touches, settling, and improving communication as some of the most prominent points of improvement as they enter the year.
Though the Lady Warriors have a talented senior class returning in Ashley Woodring, Maddie Millard, Mariah Buck, Kyra Daley, Anna Lee, Ella Churchill, Star Ordway, Ruby Sherman, and Jade Colwell returning this season, one of the biggest lifts to the new iteration of the unit is their bench and some of the younger players that are set to make their debut this season.
They also return their leading goal-scorer Tori Stratton, and standout Ella Churchill to the fold, and have a lot to be excited about with the returning talent slated to take the field.
One player the coaching staff pointed to as a bright spot this offseason is Keana Mann, who has shown a lot of promise in the opening stretch of the year.
Keana Mann is a two-sport kid with soccer and softball, and is an absolute workhorse,” Hungerford said. “She’s the smallest girl on the field and gets all of the 50/50 balls. She’s aggressive and tenacious.”
With their first game on Aug. 29, the Lady Warriors will look to their senior class to lead the charge and the team has seen the group of experienced leaders take a major step this offseason.
“They’ve grown a lot,” Hungerford said. “Maddie Millard, Ruby Sherman, Kyra Daley, all those girls who are my seniors, they came out this summer and they wanted to be the best.”
They will be truly tested in their season-opener next week and will travel to Wyalusing to take on one of the top units from the 2022 season and will get to see where they stack up with the top teams in the league.
“That’s everything we talked about after the game,” Hungerford said of facing Wyalusing in game one. “It was cool to walk over them (Mongomery), but I want to go to Wyalusing and set the tone for the rest of the league. If it’s a 1-0 loss and we don’t come out on top, it still sends a message. Going to Wyalysing and coming up with a win, would set the tone for the whole league, and we can try to build on that.”
The contest will open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Wyalusing with a 4 p.m. start.