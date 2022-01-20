LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (8-5) gave the Canton Warriors (10-3) all they could handle here on Wednesday, Jan. 19, but were unable to finish their furious fourth-quarter rally as they fell in a hard-fought contest by a score of 51-49.

"Throughout the game, there were runs from Canton that up until about weeks ago we would have folded," NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. "So watching them claw and fight down to the final seconds is a huge positive to me."

Early on, the two teams traded runs in a back-and-forth affair, and Canton would edge the Liberty team in the first period by a count of 15-11 with Cooper Kitchen doing a majority of the heavy lifting as he netted seven points in the frame.

But Liberty would continue to fight, and in the second quarter, they would go on a run of their own as they tried to take the lead.

Hunter Thompson would open the frame slashing to the rim for a bucket and just moments later Derek Litzelman would rattle in a three-pointer on a pull-up jumper that gave them their first lead of the frame at 16-15 just two minutes into the quarter.

The teams’ would trade leads in the quarter until Liberty would go on a mini-run that saw their lead grow to 21-17.

But Canton would go on a run of their own, and on the back of a full-court press would close the half out on a 10-2 run that was capped off by a bucket with less than 10 seconds remaining that would push the Warrior lead to 27-23 at the half.

"We talked about just relaxing and passing through the press, but sometimes our inexperience shows and we force things that we truly know better than to do," Coach Litzelman said. "We will continue to work on it in practice, having players find the press openings and being patient and strong with the ball."

In the second half, Canton would continue their high-pressure defense and it paid dividends as they picked up right where they left off as they opened things up on a 7-0 run that forced a Mounties’ timeout with 4:20 left in the third after being held scoreless through the first section of the frame.

Liberty would start to get things going offensively, with senior Noah Shedden finding some rhythm and breaking the drought on a nice roll to the rim where he scored and got the foul as well.

He would hit the free-throw and breathe new life into the Liberty team as they chipped away at the lead.

Shedden would get another bucket to fall and converted the and-one play with the free-throw as Liberty chopped the lead to 34-29.

The run would continue as Litzelman would hit a bucket with a foul and Devin Bradley would go coast-to-coast for a steal and score and in just over three minutes closed the gap to 38-34 with only 1:23 left in the third quarter.

Litzelman would once again get a bucket to go near the end of the frame as he corralled his miss and get a shot up with just six seconds left and the once 11-point Canton lead dissipated and Liberty found themselves down just two points heading into the fourth.

But Canton would once again go on a run of their own, and throughout the opening portions of the fourth period looked as though they might run away with a big lead as they pushed their advantage to 45-36.

But Bradley would once again showcase his acrobatic finishing skills, and after a Shedden steal, would finish an impressive layup to cut the lead to 45-38.

Just moments later, Derek Litzelman would once again hit from three as they dwindled the lead down to just 45-41 with only three minutes left.

With two minutes left, Litzelman would completely take over and try to will his team back into contention.

Down the stretch, he would knock down three triples in the final two minutes as Liberty would get themselves into striking distance with eight seconds left with the score 51-49.

But Canton would close it out with strong offensive rebounding that gave them multiple opportunities to run the clock as they escaped Liberty with a massively important win in the Northern Tier League Small School Division by a score of 51-49.

"Sometimes rebound is about heart, hustle, and desire," Coach Litzelman said. "My hope is we can understand this and put more effort into our rebounding drills and then into games. We have some size but size doesn't always get rebounds, so we have to add the other three attributes and hopefully improve for the rest of the season."

In the loss, Derek Litzelman was spectacular and his herculean effort down the stretch almost gave Liberty an improbable comeback victory.

The sophomore netted a game-high 26 points and was all over the floor as he also added four rebounds as well in the effort.

"He was really feeling it last night and just not offensively, he was invested in the game emotionally," Coach Litzelman said of Derek's performance. "He has such a calming effect out on the floor, I think when he starts to look to get more aggressive it totally helps our team. Even though he gets his shots he is looking to get other players involved. And I think all the other players are ready for that and sometimes feel more comfortable when he takes on more of the pressure."

Both Shedden and Bradley would also add eight points in the loss, with Bradley posting two steals and three rebounds while Shedden was able to grab four rebounds and dish out one assist.

Kyle Davis led his team on the boards with six while adding a team-high four steals and three points.

Thompson added four points, three assists, and two steals in the effort as well.

Canton had four players reach double-figures in the win with Kitchen leading the charge with 14 points, Caiden Williams adding 12 points, Isaiah Niemczyk scoring 11 points and Weston Bellows adding 10 points.

The Warriors used a balanced approach and seven three-pointers on the night to steal a road win and continue to fight for the top spot in the NTL Small School Division.

We have let a few games slip away, but I think we are playing better now than we have all season," Coach Litzelman said. "Some guys are starting to do some of the little things that we have talked about all season and that's why we have been playing better as of late. It is a tough haul ahead, but hopefully, we can be competitive every night and sneak away with a game that maybe we shouldn't."

Liberty will now look to bounce back as they host the Williamson Warriors on Friday, Jan. 21 with a chance to pick up their ninth win of the season.

The Mounties will then head to Athens to take on the 9-3 Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in a matchup between two of the top teams in the NTL so far this season.

"We have to continue to get better running our offense, especially against a zone defense," Coach Litzelman said. "We like to stand around way too much, the players have to execute plays together to get everyone moving and involved. Also, we have to get better on the boards, we can't give teams that many extra offensive shots and win close games."