The NP-Liberty tennis team fell in their season-opener to Bucktail in a tightly contest match at home by a final score of 3-2.
Liberty would go 2-1 in singles play, with Annie Johns winning over Gigi Balchun in two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-4 in the second spot.
In the third spot Martina Bradford also grabbed a win over Bucktail's Mackenzie Wagner in three sets by scores of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2.
Marissa Griess dropped her match in the top spot to Alexis Lowery in two sets by scores of 0-6 and 3-6.
In doubles play, Liberty dropped both matches with the team of Addison Hill and Angeline Benitez falling to Eva Sockman and Kendall Wagners in two sets in the top spot.
In the second spot, Ellie Brion and Lillyn Tanner fell to the team of Giade Demarte and Kedda Bissman in two sets as well.
Liberty will look to bounce back when they hit the courts on Thursday, Aug. 31, at home against Hughesville at 4 p.m.