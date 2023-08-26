Blue skies and drier weather complimented the 10 outdoor education programs at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 20.
One hundred and twenty-seven children ages 8 to 14 accompanied by adults participated in variety of hands on outdoor activities presented by conservation agencies and volunteers.
Stations included dirt bike simulator, wildlife identification, .22 rifle, forestry, muzzleloader, shotgun, archery, fishing, trapping, and turkey calling.
Participants received a hat and shirt, a meal and fishing rod and a great day outdoors.
“We now have many parents coming to this event that were participant years ago and want their children to enjoy this outdoor experience,” said Earle Robbins, co-chair of the planning committee.
“They have lots of stories about their adventures and memories. A number of volunteers and instructors were participants in the past and want to give back to the event through time and support.”