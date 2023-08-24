AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from the Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program met for in-service training Aug. 8-10.
During the meetings, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Susquehanna, Bradford and Tioga counties were recognized for their service. Volunteers receiving years of service awards included:
- Susquehanna County — Geri Curry for seven years of service,
- Bradford/Sullivan counties — Josephine Malier for 17 years, Joyce Chrzan for 17 years of Service, Rosemarie Wilson for 13 years of service, Susan Stull for seven years of service, Joan Williams for five years of service,
- Tioga County — Colleen Johnson for four years of Service.
AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties are recognized throughout the year with a Winter Holiday Party, gift cards and an Annual Recognition. Volunteers can earn up to $8,320 per year in tax free stipend and receive paid mileage/travel.
If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer programs have opportunities available for older adults throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties. You can match your skills with a position that allows you to help others while staying active and engaged in your community.
Income eligible adults 55 and better can sign up to be a volunteer with AmeriCorps Seniors to use their expertise and strengths to help others.
The Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Counties Area Agency on Aging hosts two AmeriCorps Senior programs; the Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program. Foster Grandparent Program volunteer’s serve at schools, Head Start centers and day care centers to provide mentoring to students with special or exceptional needs. Senior Companion Program volunteers provide independent living support and friendship to seniors. Senior Companion volunteers serve in active living centers, assisted living centers and with Guthrie Hospice, as well as in the home one-on-one with other seniors in their neighborhood.
AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteers receive a nominal stipend of $4 an hour to help cover the cost of service for volunteers. Additional benefits include clearances, training, mileage/travel and health benefits.
To learn more about the AmeriCorps Senior Programs call the agency at 800-892-4346.