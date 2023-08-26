It is my pleasure and honor to introduce you to the book “Smoke to See By: Knowing Nature in Northern Appalachia.” It is written by Ben Moyer and was published in 2023 by Catamount Press.
I’ll address possible biases at the start. Moyer is a friend and mentor; he was responsible for my involvement in the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association. As you will see, I am a big fan, but with just cause.
“Smoke to See By” is a collection of 22 essays that Moyer has previously published in various journals or newspapers. The essays are all about southwestern Pennsylvania, with most focused on the unique ecology of the Dunbar Creek/Chestnut Ridge area.
You should not dismiss this book because “it is not about here.” The subject, although interesting, is not the attraction here. Instead, it is excellent nature writing that is solidly based on having spent a lifetime outdoors in one little corner of our state.
The essays range from two to 15 pages in length, and each is self-contained. I found them perfect for short reads each night before falling asleep. The collection goes well beyond basic observation and description, although he is more than competent in setting a scene.
Moyer relishes in investigating the ecological inter-relatedness of our geological, cultural and natural histories. For example, the reader will learn of the difference between oaks. The white oaks produced fast maturing, fast spouting acorns with sweet flesh. The white oaks race against deer and squirrels to put down roots before they are devoured.
The red oak acorns take 18 months to mature on the tree, and do not sprout until the spring following their drop. The red oak acorns are bitter, but they contain four times the fat of the white oak acorn. You’ll have to read the book to learn the intricate relationship between acorn weevils, acorn toxicity and blue jays.
Moyer is also eloquent on the virtues of the ash tree, the decimation of ash stands by ash borers, the increase in landslides where ash have been lost, and the reduction in turkey fodder. On the positive side, the presence of rotting ash in southwestern Pennsylvania has reversed the declining numbers of pileated woodpeckers.
I learned the term “old growth obligate,” and how that applies to the pileated woodpeckers. Moyer is at his best when discussing the relatedness of plants and animals in his local, unique ecology.
You may gain some knowledge of southwestern Pennsylvania. Regardless, you will have enjoyed quality outdoors writing that goes far beyond “How I Shot That Buck That Time.” You can order at your local bookstore.
For all fans of good outdoors writing, I encourage you to read “Smoke to See By: Knowing Nature in Northern Appalachia.”
Nice job, Ben.