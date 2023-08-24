Commonwealth University Workforce Development has announced its fall 2023 training schedule with classes held online or at an on-site location.
Upcoming trainings include:
- CNC Machinist Pre-Apprentice — Training partnership with Keystone Central School District Career and Technology Center, CNC Lathe G and M Code Programming, Oct. 16 through Dec. 20
Clinical Medical Assistant Program — Held at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, 140 classroom hours with a clinical externship Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 12 from 6-9:30 p.m. and Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30; Oct. 7 and 21; Nov. 4, 11 and 18; and Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also held at Clearfield Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 12 through Dec. 14 from 6-9:30 p.m.
- Emergency Medical Technicians — Held at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Clearfield and Mansfield Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 22-Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m.
- Phlebotomy Technician Certification Program with clinical externship — Held at Lock Haven Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 25 through Dec. 6 from 6-9:30 p.m. and Saturdays, Sept. 30 through Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Scholarships are available for:
- The Commercial Driver’s License Scholarship — Held at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Clearfield or Mansfield; rolling admission.
- The Clinical Medical Assistant Scholarship — Applications accepted until Aug. 14.
Check www.lockhaven.edu/workforce for more information about classes and scholarships.
For more information or to register for training, visit https://tinyurl.com/yb48xbsa.
Commonwealth University Lock Haven and Bloomsburg are WEDnetPA partners. These training opportunities are eligible for WEDnetPA reimbursement. For questions about workforce-related training opportunities, call 570-484-3128, email workforcedevelopment@commonwealthu.edu or visit www.lockhaven.edu/workforce.