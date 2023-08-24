The Wednesday Morning Musicales will kick-off their 89th season with a pair of lively accordionists on Sept. 13 at 10:15 a.m. in the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 124 Main St., Wellsboro. The theme of the 2023-20204 season is “A Countdown to our 90th Anniversary.”
The September meeting features sisters Cindy Mosher and Vicki Campbell. They will present a history of the piano accordion, and a summary of the how they came to take lessons and learned to play the accordion. They will entertain the audience with songs from different genres, including Christian, country, old favorites, polkas and a few more contemporary pieces.
Selections will include something for everyone: “Just Because Polka,” written by Bob and Joe Shelton; “Tic-Tock Polka,” written by Stanley Guski and RJ Martino; “Wings of a Dove,” written by Bob Ferguson; “Mansion Over the Hilltop,” written by Ira Stanphill; “Just A Closer Walk With Thee,” a traditional gospel piece; “Peg O My Heart,” written by Fred Fisher and Alfred Bryan; “Sail Along Silv’ry Moon,” written Harry Tobias and Percy Wenrich; “Tea For Two,” written by Vincent Youmans; “Alley Cat,” written by Bent Fabricius-Bjerre; “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” written by Hank Williams; “He’ll Have To Go,” written by Joe Allison and Audrey Allison; “Paper Roses,” written by Fred Spielman and Janice Torre; “Sounds of Silence,” written by Paul Simon; and a “Beatles Medley,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. Each program features local high school, college or community performers. Members and the general public are all welcome, and all events are free.