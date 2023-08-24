The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia is hosting a day of workshops for writers at the Sawmill Center for the Arts, Cook Forest State Park, Cooksburg, on Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The program features workshops on expressing gratitude, writing life stories, hiking and writing and creativity with language.
Attendees will receive resources to help them continue to work at their craft.
Cost is $55 which includes a light lunch and breaks. Registration forms are available by emailing timesing@zoominternet.net or calling 814-439-0914. Registration closes September 15 (postmark).
The day’s teachers and leaders are:
Bob Craven, an assistant professor at Westminster College; PJ Piccirillo, a two-time winner of the Appalachian Writers Association Award for Short Fiction; Deb Reynolds, a writer, blogger, dreamer and reader who lives in the PA Wilds and Lora Zill, who teaches writing and critical analysis at Gannon University and creative writing in Allegheny College.
According to WCoNA founder and president PJ Piccirillo, a novelist from Elk County, writers from or writing about the region of northern Appalachia haven’t been distinguished with a regional identity as have those from other parts of the nation. The diversity of its peoples, places, cultures and landscapes are uniquely inspiring.
“We believe the stories, poems, and essays these qualities inspire deserve to be represented and valued as a body of work,” Piccirillo said. “We want people to have better access to this outstanding literature, encouraging a greater market for our writers through increased demand from our booksellers and more interest from agents and publishers.”
The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia brings together writers and others interested in the region’s literature to honor their work and to enhance their craft. WCoNA is a catalyst to inspire more novels, poetry, essays, history, memoir, and drama that represent, in some way, northern Appalachia and to create and promote a canon of writers and writing of northern Appalachia. For more information see www.wcona.com.