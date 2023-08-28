The Bradford/Sullivan/Susuquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults, a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.
The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
The listening session will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tokishi Training Center, located at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro.
Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania.
There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan.
Those interested in attending should RSVP by calling B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging at 800-982-4346 or 570-265-6121.
Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan by emailing AgingPlan@pa.gov, provide feedback through an online form or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.