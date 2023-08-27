Summer is certainly on the downhill side of the calendar. Cooler mornings have us wondering what the future holds for weather.
Special birthday wishes go to Roseville community resident, Tasha Vlajic. Tasha will celebrate her 98th birthday on Aug. 28. Have a wonderful day as your family celebrates you. Additional wishes to Diane Stage on the 28th and Luann Morgan on the 29th.
Roseville community NP-Mansfield High School grads Sara Kennedy and Brody Burleigh will continue their marching band activities while attending college. Sara will perform with the Penn State Blue Band and Brody with the Syracuse University Bands.
Expression of sympathy go to the friends and family of Richard Sterling.
The Roseville United Methodist Church Men’s Fellowship meets weekly on Tuesday at 8 a.m. They will be starting a new study on “The Jesus You May Not Know.” You are welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Most area school districts returned to a new school year this week. Keep all students in your prayers as well as teachers, bus drivers and crossing guards; all are the protectors of our young people.
Don’t forget Mainesburg United Methodist Church Corn Roast on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu sounds “yummy”; see you there.
Sprinkle a little love into someone’s heart everyday — smile for no reason.