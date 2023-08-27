It seems the village is buzzing with people this week. It must be the perfect weather for getting outside. I’ve seen many neighbors, some walking, some visiting with others, some doing yard work.
Have you noticed the wildflowers? They are in abundance this year. I’ve seen fields so full of Queen Anne’s lace you’d think you could walk on it. And when the wind blows over it, the beauty is awe inspiring. I can’t help but stop what I’m doing and just watch it wave.
The Sisters in Faith picnic in the pavilion was very enjoyable. We had a few visitors join us: Delphine Copp, Becky Ritton and Cindy Copp. Altogether, 16 Sisters shared in food and fellowship. Thank you to Carmen Toby for hosting the picnic.
And thanks to Janet Watters for leading our Sisters in Faith group each month. We encourage anyone to join us as we study God’s word and learn together. Visitors are always welcome.
Improvements and changes continue at the church. The windows, trim and porch are freshly painted. The hardwood floors are going to be refinished and the pews will be replaced in September. During the renovations, church services will be held either downstairs in the fellowship area or outside in the pavilion.
Charleston Township cleanup will be held Sept, 16 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at the township building on Catlin Hollow Road. They will take electronics until noon for a fee. I’ll give you more information on that as it gets closer.
Happy anniversary to Janine and Tim Wivell and Chad and Terri Watters. Happy birthday to Mary Conlin on Aug. 26, Nathan Smith Aug. 30 and Fred Kennedy on Au. 31.
Prayers are asked for Faye Hilfiger, Nancy Wheeler, Bonnie Dewitt, Ryan and his family, Cheryl Gould’s brother Bill, and Louise Alexander. Prayers for our former pastor and dear friend, Lynn Warso, as she mourns the loss of her sister, Sandy Knopp.
God has given us many promises. Let us live as though we are worthy of these promises, even though we are not, by serving each other in love. God bless you.