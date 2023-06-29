Pool Play concluded for the District 15 All-Star Baseball teams this past week with 8-9-10, 9-10-11 and the Majors divisions entering bracket play.
Pool Play
8-9-10 All-Stars
In the 8-9-10 division, the Wellsboro team earned the top seed with a 21-6 win over Southern Tioga to finish bracket play 2-0.
Tioga Lawrenceville finished in second in the West with a 1-1 record and Southern Tioga finished as the third seed with an 0-2 record.
The final division standings are below.
West Divison
Wellsboro — 2-0
Tioga Lawrenceville — 1-1
Southern Tioga — 0-2
9-10-11 All-Stars
In the 9-10-11 All-Star Division, the Southern Tioga team captured thetop seed and a first-round bye with a win over Canton on Friday, June 23 to finish a perfect 3-0 in pool play.
The Allegheny Mountain team finished 0-3 and entered bracket play as the fourth seeded team in the West Division.
The final division standings are below.
West Division
Southern Tioga — 3-0
Canton — 2-1
Troy — 1-2
Allegheny Mountain — 0-3
Major All-Stars
Wellsboro capped off a strong start to their all-star season with a 2-0 finish after a 24-0 shutout against Allegheny Mountain to earn them a top seed and a first round bye in bracket play.
Following right behind was Southern Tioga who finished their pool play 1-1 with a win over Allegheny Mountain and captured a two-seed in bracket play.
Allegheny Mountain ended their pool play 0-2 as a third seed.
West Division
Wellsboro — 2-0
Southern Tioga — 1-1
Allegheny Mountain — 0-2