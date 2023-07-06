With only one area team alive in the District 15 All-Star 9-10-11 bracket, Southern Tioga looked to keep their run going when they took on NEB on Wednesday, July 5 in the elimination bracket.
Blue Ridge 6, Southern Tioga 2
ATHENS - The Southern Tioga 9-10-11 All-Stars dropped their first contest of the All-Star season in Athens on Friday, July 1 as Blue Ridge rallied in the middle innings to pick up a 6-2 win.
Southern Tioga plated the first run of the game to go up 1-0, but Blue Ridge used a string of hits to regain the lead in the third and never looked back as they captured a 6-2 victory.
The loss drops the Southern Tioga team into the consolation bracket finals where they played NEB on Wednesday night with a chance to move back into the championship bracket.
The winner of the contest on Wednesday will take on the Blue Ridge team on Sunday, July 9 in a three-game series.
The Southern Tioga All-Star team now sits with an overall record of 5-1 during their All-Star run.
Other Scores:
6/29 — NEB 20, Athens 6
6/29 — Canton 10, Troy 6
7/1 — NEB 6, Canton 3