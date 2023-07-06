Wellsboro 18, Tioga Lawrenceville, 1
The Wellsboro 8-9-10 Little League All-Stars will compete for a spot in the District 15 Championship series on Thursday July 6 against the Athens team.
Wellsboro has been perfect throughout four games in their run and boast a run-differential of 59-26, are the top-seeded West Division team and have two wins over Tioga Lawrenceville, one against Southern Tioga, plus another victory over Montrose.
They will take on Athens, who is the top Mid Division team who also sits with a perfect record of 4-0.
Athens has outscored their opponents 40-9 during their run.
The game will start at 6 p.m. in Athens.
RTL 14, Tioga Lawrenceville 1
The Tioga Lawrenceville 8-9-10 All-Star Little League season came to a close at home on Sunday, July 2 when they fell to RTL in the elimination bracket by a score of 14-1.
After squeaking out a 10-9 win over Tunkhannock in the opening round of the playoffs, the Tioga Lawrenceville squad were unable to keep pace with the Wellsboro team in the second round as they fell by a score of 18-10 to fall into the consolation bracket.
After a postponement, they would face RTL when their season came to an end.
Tioga Lawrenceville finishes their All-Star season with a record of 2-3.
Other Scores:
6/28 — Athens 3, RTL 2
6/30 — RTL 16, Towanda 5
6/30 — Tunkhannock 17, Sayre 6
7/2 — Montrose 8. Tunkhannock 3