WILLIAMSPORT — Four area senior athletes competed in the District 4 All-Star Game on Friday, June 23, where the South All-Stars defeated the North by a score of 9-7 in overtime.
The four athletes competing all carved out meaningful roles during the exhibition with Wellsboro’s Joe Brown and Cameron Brought both seeing significant time at the defensive end for the North squad on defense.
Brown turned in a strong performance and had a tie for team-high five tackles while also seeing some time on the offensive side of the ball.
Brought would also turn in a four-tackle performance and the duo would help anchor a North defense that allowed just 49 yards rushing.
On offense, NP-Mansfield’s Sammy Lawrence would also make an impact and took his one catch and turned it into a 20-yard gainer.
On the offensive line, NP-Liberty’s Glenn Oakley would start at center and help his offensive line gain 145 yards on the ground with a 5.7 average yards per carry.
The game would see limited scoring, with North getting on the board first with a strike down the right sideline from Canton’s Weston Bellows to Southern Columbia’s Kolby Peacock in the first quarter from 71 yards out.
South knotted things up in the second quarter with Danville’s Mason Raupp finding Shamokin’s Brett Nye from eight yards out with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.
The second half would see both teams go scoreless and force an overtime period.
The South team captured the win on a run from Danville’s Carson Persing that gave them the 9-7 victory.