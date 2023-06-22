It is the 90th anniversary of the Civilian Conservation Corps in Pennsylvania. Join the naturalist and guest speakers for a good afternoon and evening of local history. There will be three programs dealing with the local history of the area. A program on the CCC Camps in the area starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be presented by Rich Wykoff, local historian of the Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park. A program on the lumber and other industry in the area starts at 6 p.m. and will be presented by Lou Bernard, overseer of the Adult Services at Ross Library and local historian. A program about the history of the forests that starts at 8 p.m. and will be presented by Lin Greenaway, Forester of the Sproul State Forest. All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate in programs. Programs may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new state or community guidelines. All three programs will be at the amphitheater by the pool and will be moved to Pavilion #1 in the event of rain. Bring a lawn chair.
Hyner Run State Park is located at 86 Hyner Park Road, North Bend, PA 17760-9525.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks at 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
