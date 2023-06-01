Both the Wellsboro and NP-Mansfield track and field teams were represented at the PIAA State Championship meet this past weekend with Wellsboro’s Annika Gehman, and Aiden Gehman as well as Mansfield’s Zack Wilcox both competing at Shippensburg University.
Annie Gehman was the lone Lady Hornet in attendance and competed in the Class AA triple jump where she finished 20th overall in the event.
Gehman ramped up throughout the day with improving jumps that landed her with her best attempt of 34 feet and 4.5 inches.
Annie Gehman, who is just a sophomore, is an athlete to watch over the upcoming seasons with an early appearance in the State Championships.
Wellsboro had two other jumpers in attendance for the boys’ team, with Aiden Gehman competing in the long jump where he captured a 17th-place finish with a best jump of 20 feet, 3.75 inches.
The final Wellsboro jumper was Kyle Mosher, who competed in the high jump, where he was the top Hornet finisher, placing 11th during the State Championships with a six-foot jump.
Both Hornet athletes capped off their senior seasons’ during the State Championships with strong outings for Wellsboro.
For Mansfield, junior standout athlete Wilcox narrowly missed a state medal in the 800-meter Class AA run, where he took 13th place with a time of 1:58.77.
The time was the best of his career, and broke the current record at NP-Mansifeld.
He was just shy of reaching a podium with the performance and was under two seconds from cracking into the medal position.
After a slow start, Wilcox stormed back in the back half of the race, where he darted from 24th to 13th place.
With massive improvements shown throughout his track and field career, Wilcox should be slated for an even more impressive senior season in 2024.
Also competing at States was four Williamson competitors in Duncan Kerr, Nathaniel Welch, Owen Cummings and Kristian Mizdail.
The group would all take home gold medals in the 4x800 relay — for more on their performance read STATE CHAMPS on page B1.
Mizdail would grab ninth place finishes in the both the 1600-meter run (4:21.17) and the 3200-meter run (9.25.27) and narrowly missed medals on the day.
Welch would have a foot injury which he battled through alll weekend long, and finished in 24th in the 800-meter relay (2:05.82).
Cummings competed in the 800-meter run as well, where he just missed out on reaching a podium with a 14th-place finish (1:59.13), just under two seconds from earning a second medal.