WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Lady Hornets freshman Paige Logsdon scored a game-high 17 points here and led her team to a 48-29 victory over the Williamson Lady Warriors (3-10) on Friday, Jan. 28, and won their next contest on Tuesday, Feb. 1 against the Troy Lady Trojans (9-5) on the road to move to 8-7 on the 2021-2022 season.

During the contest against Williamson, things remained close throughout the first quarter with both teams trading buckets early until Wellsboro would take a slight advantage at the end.

After a Gracie Stephens basket gave the Lady Warriors the lead at 6-5, Wellsboro would go on a quick 5-1 run that was capped off by a Paige Logsdon mid-range jumper and another mid-range jumper from Ella Posada that pushed the score to 9-6.

In the second, the Wellsboro run would continue as they bolstered their lead to 13-7, but Williamson would once again claw back to make things close.

Freshman Olivia Meisner would get two-straight buckets in the paint to fall and close the gap to 13-11, but it was all Wellsboro from that point on.

The Lady Hornets would go on a tear to end the quarter, with an impressive 8-0 run to end the half that saw them go into the break with a commanding 21-11 lead.

After an up-and-down half in terms of scoring for Wellsboro, they would put it all together in the third quarter.

The Lady Hornets would net 22 points in the third, led by a balanced attack that saw Emma Coolidge go a perfect 4-4 from the line for four points, Logsdon logged six points on three made field goals and Maddy Mascho would pour in seven points with a three-pointer as the Lady Hornets would extend their lead.

On the other side of the floor, they would completely stifle the Lady Warriors, holding them to just six points all scored by Taylor Rae Jones on two three-pointers and pushing the lead to 43-17 heading into the fourth.

Williamson would make a push in the fourth quarter, netting 12 points with both Stephens and Jones knocking down three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the massive deficit despite holding Wellsboro to only five points in the frame still fell by a final count of 48-29.

Wellsboro was led by an outstanding night from Logsdon who was unstoppable in the mid-range and the post as she scored a game-high 17 points on eight made field goals.

Both Mascho and Coolidge added seven points, Posada and Chloe Brandenburg scored four points, Emma Brandenburg netted five points while Emily Morris and Alyssa Bisbing both scored two points as nearly every player on the Lady Hornets contributed to the scoring effort.

Williamson was led by another solid night scoring from Jones, who poured in 13 points, Stephens scored four points, Olivia Meisner added six points, while Teagan Jones, Emma Meisner scored two points and Kayla Burrows and Lena Lewis scored one point each in the loss.

With the win, Wellsboro now moved to 7-7 on the year while the loss pushes the Lady Warriors to 3-10 on the season.

Wellsboro’s next contest was in Troy on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. where Logsdon once again put together an impressive game to lead her team past the Lady Trojans by a score of 35-28.

The Lady Hornets used a big second-quarter effort of 19 points while the defense came up big allowing less than 10 points in each of the first quarter to push ahead and grab a 27-15 lead.

The defensive intensity continued down the stretch, where they held Troy to just 11 second-half points to capture a big win and enact revenge for a loss on their home floor earlier in this season.

Logsdon led the way with 10 points while Mascho added nine points with a three-pointer, Coolidge netted six points, Chloe Brandeburg scored four points and Posada chipped in two points in the win.

The victory pushes the Lady Hornets over 0.500 and into the seventh spot in the District 4 Class AAA Playoff race.

Their next contest will be an extremely pivotal matchup for the Lady Hornets as they host the Athens Lady Wildcats (11-5) on Thursday, Feb. 3 as they look to pull off the upset and push their current win-streak to three games.