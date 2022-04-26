After leading the Mansfield University baseball team to a sweep over the reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champions, senior Assaf Lowengart was named Eastern Division Athlete of the Week, announced by the conference office on Monday, April 25.
With the sweep, the Mountaineers (18-18, 10-7 PSAC East) vault into fourth place in the PSAC East, while the Huskies drop all the way to fifth.
This past weekend marked the first conference sweep for the program since 2015 when the Mounties downed Lock Haven University in all four games.
Lowengart finished the weekend 7-for-16, (.438), with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored to power the Mountaineer offense to 33 runs in three game against the reigning PSAC champs.
The Mounties stole an extra-inning thriller in game one of the three-game set, 6-5 in 13 innings on Friday, before erupting offensively for a pair of victories on Saturday, 9-1 and 18-14 to secure the sweep.
Lowengart leads the team in batting average (.336), hits (45), doubles (12), triples (two), home runs (seven), RBI (34) and slugging (.612).
The senior utility man went 2-for-4 with a big fly to drive in three runs and score twice in the win on Saturday, before wracking up another three hits, two homers, six RBI and three runs in the twinbill sweep on Saturday.
The Mounties host wrap up their series with Lock Haven University this afternoon before traveling to D’Youville College for a non-conference beginning at noon.