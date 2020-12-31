The Endless Mountain Crew is holding their second gravel ride this May 1, 2021 after a successful small-group first event, the GT-105 Gravel Ride, this past August.
The upcoming event is called the MAMMOTH Gravel Grind and will consist of two separate 63.5 mile loops (for a total of 127 miles). It circles from a southern-route back toward Wellsboro, in comparison to last years’ 105 mile-mark that was one single loop.
“This year is kind of the same idea as last year,” race organizer James Llewellyn said. “There’s a different route and there’s more options for people this year.”
After their first trial-run holding gravel ride with only a few participants, the group decided to tweak the formula for the ride to make it more accessible and less daunting despite the higher mileage total.
“The mileage is higher, but people can just sign up for the half ride which would just be the 63.5 miles,” Llewellyn said. “Last year we just got so far out, and people were fine with finishing but we got into Stony Fork, where we were that close to being back. And then we had someone have a friend and a vehicle come pick them up and also someone got to the 100-mile mark and was just totally spent.”
With some experience as to what will work, the group decided to raise the mile-total and have seen a high-interest in those willing to participate.
Even after opening the event up to around 65 participants they are already full, but if things get better in regards to COVID-protocals, they plan to possibly add more spots.
“One of the biggest gravel-rides attendance-wise is one out in Kansas and it is 200 miles, and people were eating it up,” Llewellyn said. “So we wanted to make it appeal to a wider audience. This year is also a versus race unlike last year which is more fun. Whether you want to or not is fine though... We had a cap of like 65, and I think we might go to 75 if things get better.”
Also unlike the GT-105 Gravel Ride, the race is much more official in terms of buy-ins to participate and the club only had the race open before all of the spots were purchased.
It will also have the option for participants to race when last year was more of a casual ride.
On top of a few new designs in format, this races funds will also go to support the Greenway Project, which will connect Pine Creek Rail Trail to downtown Wellsboro with 3.2 miles of trail.
“It’s just a great idea and we’re glad they are doing it,” Llewellyn said. “Cyclists love giving back to other cyclists and their endeavors. So it’s just a perfect thing for our money to go towards, we couldn’t ask for a better option.”
Also similar to last year, CS Sports will be opening their doors early for cyclers and some local vendors may be coming in as well. The event is sponsored by local Wellsboro locksmith business Key Laboratory.
For those interested in participating if spots open up, they can be contacted at the Endless Mountain Crew on Facebook and Instagram.
All spots are first-come-first-serve but will be announced on the social media platforms before they are opening up more spots.