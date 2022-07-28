The Mansfield Destroyers faced off for their last few games of the season against the Hornell Steamers and Dansville Sliders. In four games, the Destroyers took three loses and tied the last game against the Sliders.
On Wednesday July 20, the Destroyers took on the Steamers and lost by two points 5-7. Player Sam Parks brought in two runs total for his team followed by Anthony Brotz, Tyler Walters and Michael Brown who each brought in a single run. Even with the impressive batting, the Destroyers struggled to keep the Steamers from scoring runs. In the second inning, the Steamers brought in two runs, followed by two more in the third before the Destroyers finally fought back. The fifth inning is where both teams made their last stand at bat and after that, both teams only scored one more run each.
On Thursday July 21, the Destroyers had a devastating 16-6 loss against the Sliders. While the Destroyers ran two batters home in the first inning, the Sliders came back with a vicious counter of five runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth, and it was their game from that point on. The Destroyers managed to run in two more runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth for their total of 6. In the final two innings, the Sliders ran home another set of 5-3 to further secure their victory bringing the final score 16-6.
The second game against Hornell was an early finish for both teams as neither team scored any runs after the fourth inning. The Steamers took an early two point lead in the first inning with a score of 3-1 over the Destroyers. For the next two innings, the Destroyers brought home a single run, before bringing home two runners in the bottom of the fourth. The Steamers returned with four runs in the top of the third, turning the tables just slightly in their favor and ending the game in the ninth inning with a score of 7-5.
The final game against the Sliders took place on July 24 and ended in a 7-7 tie. From the start, the game was a back-and-forth of points for both the Destroyers and the Sliders. Destroyers took a one point lead in the first inning that was toppled by the Sliders scoring three runs in the second inning. The Destroyers followed with five points in the third and fourth innings. The Sliders countered with runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings, leading to the 7-7 tie.