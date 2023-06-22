Love bugs will be making an appearance at the June 28 Summer Reading Program. The topic for the week is kindness. The Year We Learned to Fly by Jacqueline Woodson is the featured story and there will be a mummy relay race to help get the session started.
Children who have finished kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome to attend. The program will be on Wednesdays starting June 21 and ending July 26. From 10:30 a.m.-noon, there will be reading, games, learning activities and crafts. The topics include friendship, communication, kindness and resolving differences, and there will be a focus on community connections and expanding their world as well.
For more information or to register, contact the library.