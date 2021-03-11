Senior Tyler Melko and junior Ben Osborne combined to drive in seven runs to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 7-5 extra-inning victory over Jefferson University in game one of a non-conference doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, March 7. The Mounties fell in the nightcap, 3-0.
Trailing 5-4 with runners on first and third, the Mounties (1-3 overall) were down to their final out before Osborne sent a single up the middle to score sophomore Josh Farina and send the contest into extra innings.
Neither team could push a run across over the ensuing three frames, bringing the Mounties (1-4 overall) to the plate in the top of the 11th. Farina again led off with a walk, followed by a sac bunt by junior Brittain Shander and a hit-by-pitch from Assaf Lowengart. The Rams (3-1 overall) responded with the second out before Osborne laced a double to center to knock in what served as the winning runs.
The Rams secured one runner in the bottom half but sophomore Josh Colon (1-0) concluded his masterful performance in relief by shutting the door. Colon took over for freshman Ryan King with one out to go in the fifth and did not allow a run while striking out six hitters over the ensuing six innings.
Junior Justin Marykwas tossed four innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five in his first start with the Mounties. Daniel Sabath was handed the loss in relief for the Rams.
Melko was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI and Osborne was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI to lead the Mountie Offense. Shander, Lowengart, freshman Zach Shertzer and Farina each added a base knock.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third inning, Melko gave the Mounties their first lead after scoring Shander and Farina with a two-out double to right-center.
The Rams knotted the game at two in the bottom of the fourth before Melko came through again with a two-run big fly to give the Mounties a 4-2 lead.
However, the Rams erupted for three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-4 advantage and set up Osborne’s late-game heroics.
In game two, the Mounties were held to one hit and did not score and Jefferson’s Efrain Santiago hit a three-run home run to secure the Rams’ victory.
Freshman Eric Gustofson was handed the loss in his first start, tossing 5 and 1/3 innings and striking out six. Lorenzo Febbo did not allow a run in 2/3 inning of work. Jack Galligan earned the shutout victory for the Rams.
Junior Joe Tummino went 1-for-3 for the Mounties.
Mansfield takes on West Chester University in a four-game Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference series this weekend. Details on the time and location to follow.