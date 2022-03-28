With the game tied in game two, sophomore Dylan Mercedes hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 5-3 victory over No. 12 East Stroudsburg University on the road on March 25. The Mounties dropped a heartbreaker, 1-0 in game one.

The Mounties improve to 9-11 overall and 3-5 in conference, remaining in the thick of the PSAC East postseason hunt.

In game two, sophomore Brittain Shander drew a walk to plate senior Ben Osborne to give the Mounties an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Mounties extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth when sophomore Shay Gustofson drove in sophomore Marcus Nales, who kicked off the rally with a single.

However, the Warriors (20-6, 3-2 PSAC East) pushed across the equalizing two runs in the bottom of the fifth, before taking their first lead of the game, 3-2, with a solo run in the back half of the eighth.

The Mountaineers came up with their backs against the wall in the top of the ninth and responded with perfection. Nales led off the frame with a walk before advancing to second on a fielder's choice. Gustafson stepped up to the plate with two outs and drove a clutch single up the middle to plate Nales and knot the game at three.

Mercedes, who was the lone Mountaineer to record a hit in game one, then blasted the go-ahead two-run homer to right field to put the Mounties on top, 5-3.

Freshman Austin Lewis shined again in the closer role, getting a double-play ground ball immediately upon entering the game, before recording the final out to seal the victory.

Sophomore Eric Gustofson limited the Warriors to two runs over five innings in a quality start, before handing the ball to junior Josh Colon, who was very effective in the middle relief role, allowing just one run over three innings, while striking out three.

Six different Mountaineers recorded a hit in the nightcap, led by a pair of RBI from Gustafson and Mercedes and one RBI by Shander.

ESU drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and followed with an RBI double to walk off game one with a 1-0 victory.

Senior Hunter DePrimo (1-3) was dominate on the mound for the Mountaineers in game one, scattering six hits through 6.2 innings pitched, while striking out four against one of the most dominate lineups in Division II. ESU's Chase Nowak remained unbeaten, as he powered the Warriors to victory with a complete-game shutout, striking out six.

Ben Piripavel led the offense with two hits and the lone run scored, while CJ Peechatka earned the lone RBI in the contest.

Mercedes finished 2-for-3 to lead the Mountaineer offense.

The Mounties return to East Stroudsburg tomorrow afternoon, March 26 for a single game at noon against the Warriors.