LIBERTY – After falling behind in the first quarter of their PIAA District 4 Class A Playoff matchup against the sixth-seeded Sullivan County Griffins (8-13) here on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the third-seeded North Penn-Liberty Mounties (14-8) used an inspired defensive effort to hold their opponent to just 14 points in the final three quarters to pull off a 47-25 victory and advance into the next round of the playoffs.

“Only one of these guys had a lot of experience in postseason games for us,” Head Coach Brian Litzelman said of his teams’ performance. “I think that there were a few jitters. A lot of small mistakes. But we tried to ramp the defense up and get out and run and get some transition points and see the ball go through the hoop.”

The game would open up with an intense ball-pressure defense from the Griffins that gave them the first two scores of the game off of steals that would help them push out to a 6-0 lead.

It would force Liberty to take an early timeout with 4:22 left in the first and rebalance themselves as they worked through the pressure of playing in such an important game.

They would quickly start to rally back, and out of the timeout would get an easy bucket in transition by Noah Shedden and a three-ball from Devin Bradley that closed the gap to 8-5.

But Sullivan County would settle things down and end the frame on a 3-1 run to give them an early lead of 11-6 heading into the second frame.

“I think all of us were a bit nervous in the first quarter being our first real District game,” Senior Liberty player Shedden said of their slow start. “We all had the jitters, and then after the first quarter we started playing much more relaxed and we were playing our brand of basketball.”

From that point on, it was all Liberty.

“We talked about trying to get stops and creating more possessions,” Coach Litzelman said. “The energy just rose, and then we got a couple of steals in a row. I think that it started to make them understand if we are aggressive defensively, we’re going to be able to make stops and get transition buckets.”

The Mounties would start to attack their most advantageous matchup, which was Shedden in the paint, as they started to completely take over the contest.

Shedden would open the quarter with the first two buckets for Liberty and even added a devastating block on defense.

“We just looked at their disadvantages,” Shedden said. “They were a pretty small team, so me and Kyle (Davis) just went in and went to work in the paint.”

Bradley would get an extremely difficult shot to fall with 5:12 left in the half to give Liberty their first advantage of the evening 12-11, but after being held scoreless for the frame Sullivan County would grab the lead back almost immediately on a three by Riley King.

But Liberty would continue to roll on both ends of the floor, and ended the quarter on a big 12-5 run that gave them some breathing room heading into the half up 24-19.

Shedden would go wild in the quarter, scoring seven points in the frame, and was devastating on both ends of the ball as the senior center would impose his will on his opponent for the rest of the night.

“We tried to challenge him at halftime,” Coach Litzelman said. “I said ‘Listen, I can’t have my six-foot four-inch center shooting a three when you could dominate them inside and score 20 points in the second half. I think he rose to that challenge, and we put that on him at halftime. We said you have to be dominating inside and he rose to the challenge and I give him a lot of credit.”

In the second half, Liberty would put things away quickly as they used their defensive pressure to hold the Griffins to just three points in the third quarter while scoring 12 of their points headed by Shedden who netted eight of those points while Hunter Thompson would also add four points in the effort.

The defense would continue to clamp down on the Griffins in the final frame and held them to just three points while standout Liberty player Derek Litzelman would play closer in the fourth with five of his teams’ 11 points in the quarter to give Liberty the win and move them on in the District 4 Class A Playoffs with a 47-25 win.

“The big thing for us is that we have got to understand that defensive pressure is what is going to win us games, especially in the playoffs,” Coach Litzelman said. “We can probably score a bit better, I didn’t think our offense flowed very well today and I think we forced some things but we got to have the defensive intensity to win games.”

In the win, Shedden was huge on both ends of the floor using his size, speed, and experience to completely take over after a slow first quarter.

Shedden ended his night with a game-high 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds in a huge double-double and was able to add two blocks and two steals.

“I’m just long and lengthy,” Shedden said of his defensive performance. “It just makes it a lot more difficult to get passes around me and dribble around me. I just think the energy from me and my team helps me on that end of the floor.”

Litzelman, who saw a lot of attention from the opposition defense, was able to score nine points as well and also added five rebounds, three assists, and four steals in the effort.

Bradley also was able to put together a strong night for the Liberty squad, and the guard was able to post 11 points in the game and swiped a game-high five steals as well.

Thompson was also able to add eight points while also corralling three boards to go with two assists and steals.

Sullivan County struggled on offense after a fast start but was led by King who scored a team-high 15 points while Ben Carpenter added five points as well.

Liberty now moves on to the next round of the District 4 Class A Playoffs, and for many of the seniors, the victory over Sullivan County is the final home game of their careers.

They will need to clean things up on offense and continue their defensive prowess to move on, but at the moment, the players were extremely satisfied to pull off the win in front of their home crowd.

“Couldn’t be happier with how we played,” Shedden said. “We were so-so in the first quarter but everything from there on went pretty well… It just feels great. Our last ever home game ended with a win, couldn’t be better than that.”

Liberty will now face the second-seeded Northumberland Christian (13-3) at a neutral site and dates that are still yet to be determined.