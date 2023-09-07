LIBERTY — The NP-Liberty Mounties soccer squad imrpoved to 2-1 on the year as they took down the Galeton Tigers in their home-opener in Thursday, Aug. 30 by a score of 1-0.
Liberty scored the deciding goal early on, with Zachary Wilcox finding Adyn Wheeland at around the mid-point of the first half for a goal, which would be the only score of the day.
Despite only notching one goal, Liberty was able to outshoot the Galeton squad on goal by a wide-margin of 11-2, and also held the advantage in corner kicks by a count of 6-3.
Goalkeeper Deacon Valentine recorded three saves for Liberty while Galeton’s goalkeeper had a total of 10 saves during.
With the win, the Liberty team will look to continue their strong start to the year when they face off with the perennial powerhouse Athens Wildcats at home on Wednesday while Galeton hosts the 2-1 Wellsboro Hornets on Wednesday as well.