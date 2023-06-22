Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro start at 9:30 a.m. with Adult Sunday School Class and conclude at 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject “Let Us Reason Together.” Mt. Zion is located where Rt. 6 East Avenue intersects with Mt. Zion Road at 7 Mt. Zion Road.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio.
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer.