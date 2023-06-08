The Mansfield Mountaineer Athletic Department have announced their Male and Female, Fall, Winter and Spring Athletes of the Year for the 2022-23 academic year.
FALL
Female – Hannah Meyer (Field Hockey)
A repeat selection in 2022-23, Meyer led the Mountaineer field hockey team to the No. 9 spot in the NFHCA National Rankings, on her way to her first All-America nod as a Second-Team Defender.
Meyer also earned her second straight All-PSAC honor after starting Meyer all 18 games, totaling 1091 minutes, while dishing out three assists and finding the back of the net three times. Meyer finished tied for second in the PSAC and ninth in the nation with four defensive saves.
Male – Cahsid Raymond (Sprint Football)
Raymond joins Meyer as a repeat Fall Athlete of the Year selection, after leading the Mountaineer sprint football team to a 5-3 record, matching the highest win total in program history. Raymond continued to take the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) by storm as one of the top threats both through the air and on the ground.
A 1st-Team All-CSFL selection, Raymond has become the top rusher and passer in Mountaineer sprint program-history, doing so in just two seasons. Raymond finished 2022 with 1,253 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 850 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The sophomore finished second in the conference in rushing and third in passing.
WINTER
Female – Jasmine Hilton (Women’s Basketball)
Hilton, who became the 18th player in Mountaineer women’s basketball program-history, landed on the PSAC East 1st-Team for the first time in her career after being named a second-team forward in 2021-22.
Hilton was one of the most dominate post presence in the conference, finishing sixth in scoring at 16.5 points per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.5 per game. Hilton led the Mounties in both categories, while also finishing with a team-high in blocks (19) and steals (49). The junior shot around 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from 3-point land.
Entering her senior season, Hilton sits at 1044 points, 622 rebounds, 133 steals, and 43 blocks in her career.
Male – Sean Ringgold (Track & Field)
Ringgold was named Athlete of the Year for the second time in his career, and first time as the Winter Athlete of the year. Ringgold closed out his career qualifying for three events in the 2022-23 PSAC Indoor Conference Championships.
He set the 60-meter dash record with a time of 6.94 seconds. Ringgold is the only sub-seven second 60-meter dash in program history.
Ringgold finished fifth in the PSAC Championships in the 60-meter dash (7.03 seconds). He finished ninth in the 200-meter dash (22.53) and lead a 4x400-meter relay team to an eighth-place finish at the championships (3:28.50).
SPRING
Female – Skylar Brown (Track & Field)
Brown was named Athlete of the Year for a second time in her career. She collected two All-PSAC performances in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the 2023 PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
She earned her second straight silver medal in the 100-meter dash and added her first bronze medal in the 200-meter dash. Brown set records in both events with an 11.62 (100) and 24.32 (200). Both times were NCAA Provisional qualifying marks.
Brown earned All-Region Honors in both events and is the first female sprinter in school history to earn the honor.
Male – Austin Lewis (Baseball)
Lewis was named Male Spring Athlete of the Year for the first time in his career, after proving to be one of the most dangerous starting pitchers in the toughest NCAA DII conferences in the country.
Lewis started 12 games while finishing with a team-leading four wins, 2.51 ERA, four complete games, 68 innings pitched, 73 strikeouts, and .211 batting average against. The ace finished in the top-ten in the conference in strikeouts (second), BA/A (third), complete games (third), complete games (fourth) innings (fifth), and ERA (ninth).
Lewis held teams to under two runs in 10 starts and did not give up more than one run in his first four outings of the season. The sophomore finished with two shutouts on the year.