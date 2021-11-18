Four different Mansfield University men’s basketball players scored in double-figures, but Virginia State University built an early first half lead on their way to a 101-73 non-conference victory on Friday night, Nov. 12 at the VSU Multipurpose Center.
The Mounties (0-1 overall) were victim to the Trojans (1-0 overall) hot-shooting night, as Virginia State shot over 50 percent from the field (39-of-72) and from three (12-of-23). The Mounties were able to get out on the break, leading in fast-break points 10-2, but the Trojans outscored the Mounties on second-chance points, 19-10.
Sophomore Marcus Friend and freshman Justice Smith each poured in 11 points in their first game as a Mountaineer. Friend finished 3-of-3 from 3-point land while Smith finished 2-of-3. The Mounties shot 10-of-22 as a group from down town and finished 16-of-24 from the charity stripe.
Senior Eli Alvin came scored 11 points off the bench after going 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Freshman Scott Woodring finished with 10 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of his collegiate debut.
Friend drilled his first three of the contest to give the Mounties the first basket of the game. MU responded from back-to-back Trojan layups a minute later with a three from Justice to take an early 6-4 lead.
Friend connected on a mid-range jumper at the 17:36 mark to regain the Mountaineer lead at 8-7, however, that was the last MU advantage of the contest as the Trojans followed with a 40-16 run over the ensuing 14 minutes to take their largest lead of the half, 47-23.
Trailing 50-37 coming out of the half, the Mounties opened the second half on a 9-1 run, capped off by a dunk from Smith, to cut the Trojan lead to 15, but that was as close as they could get as Virginia State led by 20 or more for the final 15 minutes.
Five different Trojans finished in double-figures, led by a game-high 15 points (3-of-5 3-pointers) from Jonathan Norfleet and 14 from Dajour Rucker (nine rebounds).
The Mounties were back in action on Nov. 13 for a non-conference game at 4 p.m. against Virginia Union at the VSU Multipurpose Center.
The Mansfield University men’s basketball team improved on both ends of the court in their second contest in as many nights to kick of the season, but Virginia Union shot over 50 percent to steal a 70-61 non-conference victory at the VSU Multipurpose Center on Saturday, Nov. 16
Farrell was 3-of-6 from 3-point land and 5-of-9 to lead the Mounties (0-2 overall) in scoring in their second game of the season. Freshman Justice Smith added 15 points, four points and four rebounds, while sophomore Marcus Friend scored in double-figures for the second straight game, finishing with 10 points (4-of-4 free throws), while adding a game-high five steals. Farrell, Smith and Friend attempted all of the Mountaineers free throws, finishing 11-of-14.
The Mounties forced 26 turnovers, while limiting their own to just 16, but Virginia Union (1-1 overall) shot a cool 51 percent (26-of-51) from the floor and 48 percent (11of-23) from three. The Mounties finished 22-of-60 from the field and 6-of-29 from deep on the night. The Mounties finished with a game-high 16 steals.
The Mountaineers first three buckets came from down town, giving MU a 9-7 lead through the opening seven minutes. Smith drilled a free throw to give the Mounties a 15-14 lead at the 11:22 mark, but Virginia Union went on a 19-4 run over the next five minutes to extend their lead to 14 and never looked back.
The Mountaineers outscored Virginia Union, 31-30 in the second half, but fell 40-30 in the opener.
Kaleaf Tate led Virginia Union with 16 points thanks to a 4-of-7 effort from down town. Tahj Harding added 11 points.
The Mounties are back in action on Tuesday night, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. on the road at Roberts Wesleyan.