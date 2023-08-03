The Mansfield Mountaineer sprint football team and sixth-year head coach John Evans welcome over 30 newcomers to the program for the 2023 season.
The coaching staff landed athletes from Maryland, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia and Pennsylvania at kicker, offensive and defensive line, defensive back, linebacker, wide receiver and running back.
The Mounties (5-3, 2-3 CSFL North) tied their program-record for regular season victories with five in 2022 but will set their goals even higher in 2023 to put themselves in position to reach the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) Championship for the first time.
The Mounties will look to blend the first-year players with a strong group of returners, which includes four all-conference athletes. Mansfield ranked in the top five in both offense and defense last season, a trend that has continued to rise during the Evans’ tenure.
Evans and the coaching staff will continue to add to the roster leading up to the first week of training camp, with additional announcements happening on Twitter (@Coach_JEvans & @MansfieldFB).
The Mounties open the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 16 when they visit Alderson Broaddus University at 7 p.m. in non-conference action.
From Coach Evans:
“It is a very optimistic year in the football office. We had some major recruiting needs in the offseason and made great strides. Offensive line is always a challenge and we added to an already good line. I feel that this class coupled with the returners puts us in the hunt for the championship this year. We return an explosive offense led by Cahsid Raymond, Terrence Quaker, and Rocky Randle as well as a punishing defense led by Matt Robert, Gavin Hinman, Ian Mapp, Kade Showers, Aaron Thomas and Eric Jones III. We open with a scrimmage on September 9th with Calumet College followed by the season opener the following Saturday at Alderson Broaddhus.”
Offensive Line
Gabe Conyer / Coudersport
John Gartner / Wyomissing
Bobby Lewis / Mansfield
Braeden Oravecz / Portage
Collin Rosh / Athens
Gavin Ryan / Woodward
Skill Positions
Tom Campagnola RB/LB / Queens
Jordan Care / RB / Hummelstown
Gabriel Conyer / RB / Coudersport
Roberto Robertson / RB / Rochester
Lance Bought / RB / Montrose
Aaron Bardell / WR / Towanda
Kaden Bomboy / WR / Montrose
Jean Carlos Cano / WR / Jersey City
Jerry Holmes / WR / Chevy Chase
Shamus Lesher / WR / Throop
Mark Mathis / WR / Rochester
Ryan Pinckney / WR / Baltimore
Defense
David Martinez / DL / Burlington
Connr Casterline / LB / Dryden
Khyre Inman / LB / Birdsboro
Ajani Gibson / FS / Burtonsville
Cushan Perkins / FS / Danbury
Nasir Williams / FS / Williamsport
Unique Jackson / DB / Rochester,
Joseph Mercado / DB / Buffalo
Darren Rodman / DB / Monmouth Junction
Chase Thompson / DB / Julian
Special Teams
Nolan Zona K / Ellwood City