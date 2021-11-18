MANSFIELD — Mansfield University hosted the Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The powerhouse programs of Army (6-2) and Navy (8-0) clashed in a defensive slugfest that ended in a 9-7 win for the Navy Midshipmen and gave them their 31st outright title in program history.
A late run by Navy’s Matthew McGee proved to be the difference-maker in the contest where points came at a premium.
The senior running back scored from 44 yards out with only six minutes remaining in the contest that propelled his team to the victory with the only touchdown scored by his team in the game.
In the opening quarter of play, the two teams traded punts before the Navy defense would make one of many important plays on the defensive side of the ball that led to their win.
After Army was able to drive down into Navy territory, JC Watson threw a pass across the middle that was corralled by Navy’s Dante Carrrascho who took the ball down the Army 19-yard line.
But Navy was unable to come away with a touchdown, as the Army defense came up big with a three-and-out stop that forced the Midshipmen to settle for a field goal attempt.
Mychal Golden would split the uprights for the game’s first score of the game and only score of the first half.
Both defenses tightened up, with neither team able to get anything going on offense as they combined for 11 punts in the first half.
Navy would force a second turnover in the half on an incredible play where the ball bounced off the receiver’s foot and into the hands of Adam Weissenfels, but was unable to capitalize late in the second quarter as the score at the half was at just 3-0.
The third quarter was much of the same, with both defenses refusing to give up much of anything, but in the fourth, both offenses would come alive.
After Army was given an advantageous field position with 12:10 left in the final frame, with a punt being mishandled by the Navy team that gave Army the ball back and a chance to get on the board.
They would respond with an eight-play, 59-yard drive that was capped off by a Mikal Willeke touchdown run that gave them their first points and first lead of the night.
After making the extra point, Army found themselves in the drivers’ seat with just 9:31 remaining and a 7-3 advantage.
After the two teams struggled to get things going over the next few drives, the Navy team would respond four minutes later.
After a short run and an incompletion, McGee would torch the defense for the biggest play of the game as he scored from 44 yards out and gave his team the lead.
A missed extra point for the Midshipmen would leave the door open with the score 9-7, but the Navy defense would come up with two big stops down the stretch including a huge interception by Weissenfels that sealed the game and the title run for the undefeated Navy team.
Both teams struggled to throw the ball, with Army only going 14-34 on the day with Willeke completing 10-24 for 92 yards and two interceptions while Watson finished 4-10 with 30 yards and an interception through the air.
Navy also struggled with William Leong only attempting 14 passes and completing seven for 44 yards and an interception.
It was McGee who stole the show for Navy in the win, with 129 yards on 25 attempts and a touchdown including the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
The Army run game was led by Landry Songer who had 53 yards on 12 carries while Jeremiah Garret added seven carries for 24 yards and Willeke had 28 yards on seven carries with the only touchdown scored for Army on the day.
Army’s Donovan Mannion led all pass-catchers with six catches for 53 yards while Jake Smith led the Navy squad with three catches for 31 yards.
Both defenses racked up big numbers, with Army having three players record double-digit tackles with David Dickerson, Brendan Windsor, and Laurence Dowd all reaching the mark.
The Navy defense was led by an outstanding performance from Weissenfels who not only led his team in tackles with 11 but also had two interceptions and three break-ups in the secondary for his team.
Drew Martin also had 10 tackles (three for loss) and 1.5 sacks on the day while forcing a fumble and recording a pass-break up as well.
The Navy defense finished the day with nine tackles for loss on the evening and three sacks while forcing five turnovers that led them to a victory and the CSFL Championship title for the 2021 season.