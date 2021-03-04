Due to early-spring weather in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Mansfield University softball team has announced several changes to the 2021 schedule which is set to launch Sunday, March 7 when the Mounties travel to Shepherd University at 1 p.m. for their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) opening doubleheader.
The Mounties home opener scheduled with the Rams on Saturday, March 6 at Helen Lutes Field will be rescheduled for a later date.
Changes to the second weekend of the 2021 campaign have the Mounties traveling to West Chester University on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. and will now host the Golden Rams on Wednesday, March 24 for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Coverage links will be provided as they are made available.
The Mansfield University Athletic Department announced safety guidelines for spectators attending Mountaineer home baseball and softball games this spring