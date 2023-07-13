71 Mansfield Mountaineer student-athletes earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2022-23 season, announced by the conference office in Lock Haven on July 5.
In order to be eligible, the 2022-23 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
With 7,320 student-athletes eligible, it marked 52% of the PSAC student-athlete population. The PSAC has now registered at least a 30% rate for 15 consecutive years.
As a department, the Mountaineer improved there total from the previous school year (2021-22). The Mountaineers finished with an institution GPA average of 3.120 with women’s cross country leading the way with a team GPA of 3.556.
MANSFIELD (71 total)
Baseball
Joshua Colon, Joshua Farina, David Febbo, Jacob Houtz, David Kilroy, Austin Lewis, Marcus Nales, Seth Neal, Luke Payne
Field Hockey
Olivia Wagner, Morgan Berndt, Kenedy Stroup, Saramae Radel, Caitlin Keim, Riley Kleinfelter, August Lewis, Hannah Meyer, Carli Eberly, Alex Esterling
Men’s Track & Field / Cross Country
Derek Simpson, Brenden Sofo, David Wootten
Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country
Abigail Taylor, Shelby Alexander, Madison Bailey, Anissa Lytle, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan, Anna Duncan, Island Blanche, , Carrie Claypool, Angelina Colon, Kaelyn Crawford, Kayla Crawford, Carly Daniels
Men’s Basketball
Idris Ali, Aaron Satin, Scott Woodring
Women’s Basketball
Caydence Macik, Alivia Paeglow, Madison Fox, Kristen Fulford, Danae Ellzy
Softball
Kaelyn Watson, Lauren Watson, Emma Wonsick, Carly Wywoda, Morgan Berndt, Natalie Blackstone, Caydence Macik, Morgan Mesaris, Katelyn Mesch, Sarah Sherman, Samantha Stanton, Kylie Bornman, Danielle Goff, Gabriella Drumm, Melissa Demo
Women’s Soccer
Madison Reinert, Sarah Sherman, Emily Smith, Samantha Stanton, Shannon Perlungher, Annabella Putnam, Kylie Boyer, Faith Cameron, Madison Herb, Britlyn Higgins, Olivia Hudson, Kiara James, Taya-Reese Johnson, Grace Long, Jordan Miller, Bailey Dockman, Danielle Drain